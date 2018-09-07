Almost 700 litres of wine seized at Rosslare Europort

07 September 2018

Revenue officers have seized close to 700 litres of wine at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford.

The wine was found in two cars which had disembarked a ferry which had come from Roscoff in France.

Two Irish men, one in his 50s and the other in his 60s, were questioned.

The seizures, if sold, would have a potential loss to the Exchequer of nearly 5 thousand euro.

The combined retail value of the wine is around 10 thousand euro.

Since the start of 2018, over 59,000 litres of alcohol have been seized by revenue officer at Rosslare Europort.

