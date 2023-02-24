Almost quarter of a million worth of drugs seized in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow have seized drugs to the value of €241,500 and arrested two persons following a search operation in Carlow.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Kilkenny and Carlow Divisional Drugs Unit and the Carlow District Detective Unit conducted the search of a residence under warrant at approximately 3.30pm on Wednesday.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized €23,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €20,000 of suspected Amphetamines and suspected ecstasy tablets to the value of €1,500.

Follow-up searches were conducted at a premises in Carlow town.

During the course of this search, €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €77,000 of suspected Amphetamines were seized.

The total value of drugs seized is estimated at €241,500. All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A male (aged in his 40s) and a female (aged in her 30s) were arrested as part of this investigation.

They were detained in Carlow Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.