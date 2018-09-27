At puberty, girls’ confidence plummets.

A recent UK Always Confidence & Puberty Study reveals that 64% of young women aged 16 and 24 loose confidence during puberty.

Meanwhile, 94% succumb to the fear of failure, and 67% admitted to avoiding new things altogether during this time.

The cause? Societal pressure to succeed and to be perfect.

Being a girl is tough and that’s why we’ve teamed up with Always and The Shona Project to bring you Rise Heroes, where we’ll celebrate girls aged 12-16 who inspire others with their bravery, creativity and resilience.

We’re selecting one girl from each of the five counties to take part in our Rise Heroes panel at Rise – a special event celebrating International Day of The Girl at Carrickpherish Library, Waterford.

Always, the leader in global feminine care is on a mission to stop this drop in confidence by changing how girls perceive setbacks and encouraging them to embrace failure as part of learning and growth.

Failure – and perseverance through it – is key to building girls’ confidence, empowering them to keep growing and KEEP GOING!

*Survey findings: Always Confidence & Puberty Wave V Study Findings (1000 UK women aged 16-24 years)

