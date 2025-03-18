Amazon launches dedicated Irish website

Amazon has launched its new dedicated website for Ireland.

Amazon Dot IE will allow Irish customers to shop from a selection of over 200 million products with prices in euro, fast deliveries and easier returns.

A new Enterprise Ireland collaboration with Amazon means products from the likes of Barry's Tea, Bewley's, and Ella & Jo will also soon be available on a "Brands of Ireland" page.

Up to today, most Irish customers used Amazon sites based in the UK or other European countries, but the new Irish site means users will be able to avoid additional customs charges and currency conversion fees.

Reporting by Shane Beatty

