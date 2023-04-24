Ambulance workers begin ballot over strike action

Ambulance workers in the Republic are being balloted for strike action.

The ballot for Siptu members within the National Ambulance Service (NAS) started on Monday.

They are being asked for their views on strike action amid a dispute regarding the implementation of reforms for the service.

A series of proposed reforms came in a report commissioned by NAS management, Siptu and the HSE, and include the introduction of new grades of staff, new job descriptions and the upskilling of existing staff.

Members are concerned

Advertisement

Siptu sector organiser Ted Kenny said members are concerned.

“This report provides for a proposed new structure for the service, which includes revised pay scales for our members,” he said.

“Following months of intensive, local engagement on this issue with NAS management our representatives are deeply concerned that it is yet to be implemented.

“Our members have fully co-operated with the plan drawn up by management to develop the service and they expect commitments concerning new grades and pay scales which were made to them to be met.

Advertisement

“Our members will not accept any deviation from the reality that it is management’s function to secure the necessary funding to deliver the agreed vision for the service. This includes any payments arising to staff as part of their overall restructuring plan.”

Mr Kenny added: “Siptu is of the view that the business case for the implementation of this report is outside the terms of the Building Momentum Public Service Agreement.

“We do not accept the premise that delivery of the service level aspects of the plan are permitted yet the commitments to staff in return are deemed to be a cost increasing claim.

“It is the function of management to secure the necessary funding to deliver the commitments it has made.”

Advertisement

The ballot for strike action will conclude on May 4th.

Author: By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.