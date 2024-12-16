An Post 'guaranteeing' delivery of parcels in time for Christmas

An Post is guaranteeing delivery of almost 50 thousand parcels in time for Christmas.

That's despite the closure of the Holyhead route in Wales.

The port has been closed since Storm Darragh on December 6th, when substantial damage was done.

Anna McHugh, Head of Corporate Communications at An Post, says they've cleared most of the backlog;

I'm pleased to say we're facing into this week in a fairly good position. We had more than 500,000 items come in since Thursday, Friday and over the weekend. So that is all of the items that were delayed at Holyhead.

She says anything An Post receives by December 21st, they will be able to deliver in time for Christmas.

