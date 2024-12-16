Play Button
An Post 'guaranteeing' delivery of parcels in time for Christmas

An Post 'guaranteeing' delivery of parcels in time for Christmas
Split image showing Christmas cards (L) and an An Post mailbox (R).
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
An Post is guaranteeing delivery of almost 50 thousand parcels in time for Christmas.

That's despite the closure of the Holyhead route in Wales.

The port has been closed since Storm Darragh on December 6th, when substantial damage was done.

Anna McHugh, Head of Corporate Communications at An Post, says they've cleared most of the backlog;

I'm pleased to say we're facing into this week in a fairly good position. We had more than 500,000 items come in since Thursday, Friday and over the weekend. So that is all of the items that were delayed at Holyhead.

She says anything An Post receives by December 21st, they will be able to deliver in time for Christmas.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

