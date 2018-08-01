An Post launches service to buy dog licences online

01 August 2018

Dog owners can now buy a licence for their pet from the comfort of their own home.

An Post has launched a new digital service, licences.ie, where people can buy an annual or lifetime licence for their furry friend.

Dog licences, which continue to be available at all post offices, are priced at €20 for a year or €140 for a licence valid for the dog’s lifetime.

An expanding range of personal and business licences including casual trading and property service licences, registration for retailers recycling electrical items and those selling DVD and videos are also available at licences.ie.

Under the Control of Dogs Act all dog owners must have a licence for their house pet or working dog and owners without a licence can be fined.

Debbie Byrne Managing Director of An Post Retail says the new service supports the nation’s dog owners with an online option as part of An Post’s increasing activity in the digital space. ‘’As well as expanding our range of services for customers, we want to give them the same trusted experience through whatever channel they choose to interact with us.

‘’The future for An Post is providing more and more useful services for customers in an omnichannel setting, in post offices and online, particularly on mobile – keeping pace with technology and our customers’ needs,@ she said.

Look at these Doggies! 😍 An Post has launched a new service to buy or renew dog licenses online at https://t.co/cswTBwd2Vy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/A9n9wRM7pL — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) August 1, 2018

Chief Information Officer at An Post, John Cronin said: “It was real labour of love for the An Post team developing this digital service for customers.

“Whether it’s the post office counter or licences.ie, there’s great technology behind all this, and every dog deserves a licence – it’s the least we can do for our very best friends. I’m delighted to be making it even easier for dog owners to buy and renew a licence,” he said.

