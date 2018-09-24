An Post to enter mortgage market with cut-price interest rates

24 September 2018

An Post is to enter the mortgage market next year with cut-price interest rates.

The rates will be 1% less than what’s currently on offer, and will be available to both new holders and mortgage switchers.

Irish lenders have been criticised for charging lending rates far higher than Eurozone averages.

Last month, An Post published the locations of 160 post offices which were set to close under its consolidation plans.

Digital Desk

