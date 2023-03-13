'Animal lover' granny killed by stray pit bull she rescued

An 'animal loving' grandmother has been killed by a stray pit bull dog she helped rescue.

Anne Sheilds, a former security guard from the UK, was left with "catastrophic" head and arm injuries when the dog she helped nurture turned on her.

After rescuing the stray pit bull she affectionately called 'choccy', Anne, 67, planned on caring for it until a suitable dog shelter was found.

Neighbours first raised the alarm after hearing screams coming from Anne's holiday home near Valencia in Spain. Once police arrived at the scene of the attack, the dog was put down by a marksman.

After the dog has been immobilised, medics attempted to save Anne's life before she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Despite the best efforts of her medical team, Anne died the following day.

Speaking to The Sun, Anne's daughter Sarah said her mother was an "animal lover" who "couldn’t bear the thought of throwing 'Choccy' back on the streets.

“She stuck with him and then this happened. It’s a nightmare.”

Elderly man seriously injured after dog attack in Wexford

Anne's tragic story follows news of another dog attack closer to home last month.

In February, an elderly man aged in his 70s was left seriously injured after he was attacked by a dog in Wexford.

A Garda investigation remains underway after the attack happened at around 5 pm on Monday evening. It occurred in the Hempfield Estate area of Enniscorthy.

The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital following the attack, though his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

According to the Irish Independent, the elderly man’s dog was also attacked in the incident but escaped serious injury.

Gardaí confirmed that the dog who attacked the man has since been put down.

They said in a statement "Gardaí are investigating an incident where a male in his 70 was seriously injured by a dog in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford at approximately 5:00 pm on Monday 13th February 2023.

"The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The dog has now been destroyed.