Gardaí in Waterford are appealing for a male driver to come forward.

He assisted with a female after she reported an assault earlier this week in the city.

This alleged incident occurred on Tuesday when a female fled from the scene on foot at approximately 7:15am.

She said she was distressed and walked down the Glen and continued down Thomas Street between The Showboat Bar and Aldi.

A man in a white van – maybe a transit – stopped her and after showing concern for the woman drove her home to Ferrybank.

Gardaí are now anxious to speak with this man because they feel he will be able to help them with their investigation.

