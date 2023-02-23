Appeal for missing man (44) from Tipperary

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 44-year-old Brendan Kelly.

Brendan is reported missing from his home in Nenagh, Co. Tipperary yesterday morning Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 inches in height with a slim build and short brown hair. It is unknown what Brendan was wearing at the time he went missing.



Gardaí and Brendan's family are concerned for his welfare.



Anyone with information on Brendan's whereabouts is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.