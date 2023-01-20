Play Button
Appeal for missing teenager (16) from Wexford

Photo: Jim Bob McDonagh, 16 years, Missing from County Wexford
Joleen Murphy
Gardaí in Wexford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing a missing teenager.

16-year-old Jim Bob McDonagh was last seen on Thomas Street in Wexford Town at approximately 1:00pm on Wednesday 18th January, 2023.

Jim Bob is described as being 5ft 7” in height, of stocky build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen.

Jim Bob is known to frequent the Santry area of Dublin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The Nitty Gritty

