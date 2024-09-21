Play Button
Appeal for missing Waterford teenager known to frequent Dundalk and Drogheda

Odhrán Johnson

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old teenager Jake Hafford.

Hafford has been missing from Waterford City since Wednesday, 18 September.

The teenager is described as being around 5 foot 11 inches in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jake was wearing black pants, a grey t-shirt, a grey hoodie and black runners.

Jake is known to frequent Dundalk and Drogheda in County Louth.

Anyone with any information on Jack's location is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

