Appeal for missing Wexford man (43)

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in finding a man missing from Wexford.

43-year-old John Hutchinson was last seen in Enniscorthy at around four o'clock on Saturday afternoon.

He's described as being 5 foot 5 in height, of medium build with a shaved head and blue eyes.

When last seen, John was wearing a green Adidas top, grey Adidas bottoms and a black coat.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with any information on John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.