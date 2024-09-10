Apple unveil iPhone 16

Apple has unveiled its newest iPhone.

The iPhone 16, 16-Plus, Pro and Pro Max were all announced yesterday.

Pre-orders for the new models begin this Friday, September 13th, and launch on September 20th.

Apple announced that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be the first models purpose-built for generative artificial intelligence.

They'll also have a new camera control feature, with a button on the side of the phone, as well as an Ultra Wide camera.

The iPhone 16 boasts an even longer battery life and has up to 22 hours of video playback.

It'll come in a range of new colours, including teal, pink and ultramarine.

The iPhone 16 will start at €979, with the iPhone 16 Plus starting at €1,129.

Apple also unveiled the next-generation Apple Watch, as well as the AirPods 4.

