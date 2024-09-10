Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Apple unveil iPhone 16

Apple unveil iPhone 16
Image: Apple
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Apple has unveiled its newest iPhone.

The iPhone 16, 16-Plus, Pro and Pro Max were all announced yesterday.

Pre-orders for the new models begin this Friday, September 13th, and launch on September 20th.

Apple announced that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will be the first models purpose-built for generative artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

They'll also have a new camera control feature, with a button on the side of the phone, as well as an Ultra Wide camera.

The iPhone 16 boasts an even longer battery life and has up to 22 hours of video playback.

It'll come in a range of new colours, including teal, pink and ultramarine.

The iPhone 16 will start at €979, with the iPhone 16 Plus starting at €1,129.

Advertisement

Apple also unveiled the next-generation Apple Watch, as well as the AirPods 4.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Open casting call for new Harry Potter

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Tipperary's Sharlene Mawdsley wins 400m at Swiss Galà dei Castelli

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Cabinet set to approve ban on single-use vapes

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement