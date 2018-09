Application for South East Technological University due ‘within weeks’, says Taoiseach

28 September 2018

The application for The South East Technological University should be made ‘within weeks’.

That’s according to the Taoiseach, who was in attendance at the ‘Carlow Business Awards’ last night.

Further applications are also expected from Cork, Tralee and Connacht-Ulster as well as the South East.

Leo Varadkar gave this update on the project’s progress:

