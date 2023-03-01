Applications open soon for thousands of free travel passes across Europe

Young Irish people are being urged to apply for a month’s free travel across Europe.

Applications for the latest round of the DiscoverEU scheme will open on Wednesday 15th March and run until Wednesday 29th March.

35,000 travel passes are on offer Europe-wide and they can be used for up to 30 days between June 2023 and September 2024.

MEP Clune says “this a fantastic opportunity for 17 and 18 year old’s to help cut the cost of their travel plans.

DiscoverEU gives young people from all backgrounds the chance to travel around the continent, predominantly by train, discovering new cultures and building new friendships.

It is an important investment in a young generation who have faced unprecedented challenges in recent years.

Many of those who have used the scheme in the past say it boosted their independence and self-confidence.

There is also an environmental bonus, as it introduces young people to the possibilities of green travel.”

To be eligible applicants must be born between 1st July 2004 and 30th June 2005.

Travel Buddies

Can you travel with my friends?

Yes you can!

It really is up to you.

You can go solo or add up to 4 friends in your group provided they meet the eligibility conditions above.

They will use your application code to submit their own application. Check out our FAQs B.5 to B.11 to know more.

You can also combine travel plans with other DiscoverEU travellers!

The DiscoverEU Facebook Group is a good platform to do this.

Once you are selected, the Erasmus+ National Agencies will help you connect and learn, with the organisation of pre-departure meetings and travellers Meet-ups.

For more information contact DiscoverEU.