Arctic Blast to be felt across Ireland from this weekend

Arctic Blast to be felt across Ireland from this weekend
The forecast cold air mass over Ireland on Monday, January 16
Robbie Byrne
It's about to get a lot colder! Well, temporarily at least...

An Arctic airmass is set to make its presence known over Ireland this weekend with temperatures set to take a tumble.

The mild but wet and windy weather we're now experiencing across the South East is set to make way for sunny spells from Saturday with daytime temperatures struggling to rise above 6 degrees Celcius.

After a chilly Saturday night under clear skies, Sunday will remain similarly cold with highs of just 4 degrees Celcius.

Sunday night will see widespread frost before a bitterly cold and overcast Monday.

Commenting on the forecast cold spell, Met Éireann says the weather is expected to get "windy and cold with a wind chill factor. Spells of rain will be followed later by wintry showers."

Taking to Twitter, Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly said: "A brief blast of cold from the weekend still looking likely."

He continued: "Details [are] still uncertain for next week. Wouldn’t rule out some wintry falls though."

There remains uncertainty as to how long the cold spell will stick around for with current models indicating that the mercury will remain low until at least Tuesday, January 17th.

