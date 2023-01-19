Argos to close all Irish outlets

Argos is to close all of its Irish outlets, according to a trade union.

Some stores will shut in March following the end of their leases, with the remainder to close by June 24th.

There are five stores currently trading in the South East, one in each county. This includes an outlet in Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

Mandate Trade Union says it will work with the company to get the best deal for staff.

Argos is one of the largest retail employers in the country with around 1,000 employees. Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says it will be a hard day for staff receiving the news today.

Argos opened it's first stores in the republic of Ireland in 1996. They were in Limerick, Nutgrove and Dublin.

In 2005, Argos launched its Irish website, which now has over 25,000 products online.