Play Button
Play Button
News

Argos to close all Irish outlets

Argos to close all Irish outlets
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Argos is to close all of its Irish outlets, according to a trade union.

 

Advertisement

Some stores will shut in March following the end of their leases, with the remainder to close by June 24th.

Advertisement

There are five stores currently trading in the South East, one in each county. This includes an outlet in Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

Mandate Trade Union says it will work with the company to get the best deal for staff.

Argos is one of the largest retail employers in the country with around 1,000 employees. Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says it will be a hard day for staff receiving the news today.

Argos opened it's first stores in the republic of Ireland in 1996. They were in Limerick, Nutgrove and Dublin.

Advertisement

In 2005, Argos launched its Irish website, which now has over 25,000 products online.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Man tragically dies in house fire

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Farmer accused of murdering aunt with tractor goes on trial

 By Beat News
Life 3

Make extra money this year with these simple side-hustles

 By Michelle Heffernan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement