Armagh man jailed for one of the largest catfishing investigations in the world

Alexander McCartney, an online predator from south Armagh, who targeted children across the world, has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

The 26-year-old from Lissummon Road in Newry's actions led an American girl and her father to take their own lives.

12-year-old Cimarron Thomas from West Virginia in the US took her own life in May 2018, rather than comply with his demands.

He's pleaded guilty to 185 charges in total - including manslaughter - in what's thought to be the UK's worst case of catfishing.

Catherine Kierans is from the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland.

She spoke outside court afterward:

"This little girl was one of thousands of victims of McCartney's abuse around the world. He has caused immeasurable damage to children and their families."

