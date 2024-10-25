Play Button
Armagh man jailed for one of the largest catfishing investigations in the world

Armagh man jailed for one of the largest catfishing investigations in the world
Credit: PSNI
Dayna Kearney
Alexander McCartney, an online predator from south Armagh, who targeted children across the world, has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

The 26-year-old  from Lissummon Road in Newry's actions led an American girl and her father to take their own lives.

12-year-old Cimarron Thomas from West Virginia in the US took her own life in May 2018, rather than comply with his demands.

He's pleaded guilty to 185 charges in total - including manslaughter - in what's thought to be the UK's worst case of catfishing.

Catherine Kierans is from the Public Prosecution Service for Northern Ireland.

She spoke outside court afterward:

"This little girl was one of thousands of victims of McCartney's abuse around the world. He has caused immeasurable damage to children and their families."

