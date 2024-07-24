Play Button
Armed gardaí called to stand off in housing estate

Photo: PA Images
Armed gardaí were called to a stand-off situation at a housing estate in Co Laois on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident unfolded at a house in the Heatherhill housing estate, Graiguecullen, on the Laois/Carlow town border at around 1 pm.

A man inside the property is understood to have started behaving erratically while a number of people were inside.

Gardaí were contacted by concerned neighbours in the private estate and numerous officers rushed to the scene.

A stand-off situation ensued while gardaí and a trained negotiator attempted to coax the man outside the house.

Photo: Sarah Slater

However, around 2.30 pm, gardaí rammed the front door of the property and stormed inside.

Several minutes later, two men were taken outside, placed in garda vehicles and driven away.

It is understood that a number of firearms and a sledgehammer were found in the vicinity.

Garda headquarters in Phoenix Park confirmed an incident had taken place at a housing estate which has now been resolved.

By Sarah Slater

