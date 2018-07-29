Army owned land considered for social housing

29 July 2018

Army-owned land at Cathal Brugha Barracks in south Dublin is being considered for social and affordable housing.

The 42-acre site is one of the largest of its kind in the country.

The scheme would form part of the national development plan, Ireland 2040.

Local independent councillor, Ruairi McGinley, thinks the land can still be used for both the army and new homes.

He said: My view is that part of the very large site could be released for housing – we could have an army base but also a significant amount of housing, I think that would be the best outcome.

“It’s a very significant site and it’s been mentioned on a number of occasions.”

