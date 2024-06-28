Arrest after man dies in suspected assault in Co Kerry

A man has been arrested after another man died in a suspected assault in Co Kerry.

An investigation into the suspected assault is under way.

Gardaí and emergency services received a report at about 12.30am on Friday of an unresponsive man with serious injuries outside a house at An Caislean Mor in Castleisland.

The man, aged in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body remains at the scene.

Advertisement

The offices of the State Pathologist have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place later on Friday.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested as part of the investigation. He is currently being detained at a garda station in Co Kerry.

The scene at An Caislean Mor is currently preserved for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing, gardaí said.

Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.