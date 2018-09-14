Arrest made as suspected cannabis growhouse discovered after fire

14 September 2018

A man has been arrested following the discovery of a suspected cannabis growhouse in Dublin.

It happened after gardaí attended the scene of a fire at a Chinese restaurant in Malahide yesterday evening at around 7:30pm.

While dealing with the fire, the emergency services uncovered cannabis plants and the suspected growhouse.

The man, who is in his 50s, is being held at Coolock Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk

