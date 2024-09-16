Arrest made following alleged assassination attempt on Trump

An arrest has been made as the FBI investigates what's being described as"an apparent assassination attempt" on Donald Trump at his Florida golf club.

Officers found an AK-47-style rifle, two rucksacks and a GoPro camera near where the suspect was spotted on the perimeter of the course.

According to law enforcement officials, the person in custody is 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says a Secret Service agent saw the danger.

He was able to spot this rifle barrel sticking out of the fence and immediately engage that individual, at which time the individual took off.

That's what we know about the investigation and we have somebody in custody right now who is a potential suspect.

Donald Trump - who's again running for the White House, says he's safe and well.

