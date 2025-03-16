Play Button
Arrest warrants issued as at least 59 people killed in Macedonia nightclub fire

Image: Reuters
Dayna Kearney
At least 59 people have been killed in a nightclub fire in Macedonia.

Around 150 others have also been injured in the blaze at Pulse nightclub in Kocani – which is about 100km east of the capital Skopje.

The blaze erupted around 3am local time, when a local pop band set off pyrotechnics inside the venue.

Families have gathered at hospitals as they try to find their loved ones.

It's feared some of the victims were as young as 14.

According to reports, arrest warrants have been issued for four people.

The country's prime minister Hristijan Mickoski wrote in a statement on X: "This is a difficult and very sad day for Macedonia. The loss of so many young lives is irreparable, and the pain of the families, loved ones and friends is immeasurable."

He promised the government would do "everything in their power to at least slightly alleviate their pain".

Local journalist Goran Rizaov says fireworks had been set off inside the venue.

"You can see on some of the videos that are shared on social media, the exact moment when the roof catches fire from the pyrotechnic materials. These are basically sparks that are emerging from the stage."

Investigations are continuing.

