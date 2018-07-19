It is being reported that an Irish teen, aged 14, has died after he fell from a hotel balcony in Majorca.

The boy had fallen around 20 feet and had been fighting for his life in intensive care in hospital.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs has told The Journal.ie that it was providing consular assistance to the teenager’s family after he fell 20ft at the four-star Eix Lagotel hotel in the resort of Playa de Muro.

The Journal.ie go on to report that the teenager may have fallen in a freak accident after losing his balance while sitting on a chair on a balcony.

More as we get it …

Share it:













Don't Miss