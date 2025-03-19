Astronauts stranded in space for nine months arrive back to Earth

Two astronauts who were stuck in space for more than nine months have made it back to Earth.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were only supposed to be there for eight days, but there were technical problems with their Starliner rocket.

Their mission splashed down off the coast of Florida yesterday afternoon local time.

The pair are both experienced astronauts, as well as retired US Navy test pilots.

NASA spokesperson, Steve Stitch, said both Wilmore and Williams will spend time on the recovery ship getting health checks, before making their way back to Heuston.

