At least 16 thousand Ukrainian children claimed to have been deported to Russia

It's being claimed at least 16 thousand Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia by Moscow's forces.

The Sunday Times reports that pupils were told they were being taken on school trips, but many never returned.

Ukrainian MP Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze says they've been trying for months to raise the alarm about children going missing:

"Some of them have been taken to so called summer camps or by vacation camps for weeks from their parents and then never returned and they were even given up for adoption to Russian families."