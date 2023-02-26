At least 43 migrants found dead on beach after shipwreck in Italy

Italian media say a baby and several other children are among at least 43 people who've drowned in a suspected migrant shipwreck.

The boat carrying more than 120 people ran into trouble early this morning in rough seas off the coast of Calabria, in the south of the country.

Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, says she feels "deep sorrow" and has blamed "human traffickers" for causing the deaths.

Sky's Siobhan Robbins says around 80 people have survived:

Advertisement

"This rescue operation is continuing as we speak, so the coastguard's involved, the police and firefighters are also among those trying to search the scene now to see if they can find anymore survivors"

Advertisement

Shocking and sad news from Calabria, in Southern Italy: reports talk about several dead people, including children, after a migrant shipwreck. Italian #RedCross @crocerossa volunteers are responding. No one should risk his/her life to find a safe place where to stay. pic.twitter.com/vZs4J3Iv3l — Francesco Rocca (@Francescorocca) February 26, 2023

Photo: REUTERS