At least 72 people killed by flash floods in Spain

At least 72 people killed by flash floods in Spain
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Three days of mourning have been declared in Spain after flash floods have killed at least 72 people.

The floods - which have washed away entire villages in Valencia - is being described as the worst natural disaster the country has seen in 50 years.

A high-speed rail line has derailed, helicopters are being used to lift people from their homes and More than a thousand military personnel have been sent to Valencia.

Heavy rain is also falling in other parts of Spain, with one town near Barcelona recording 22 millimetres in the space of half an hour today.

Spain's prime minister says his government will use all means necessary to help those hit by the flash floods.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs says it stands ready to provide consular assistance to any Irish citizens affected.

