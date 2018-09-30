Irish Atheists will today launch their campaign for a Yes vote in October’s referendum on removing the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.

After a decade of lobbying, Atheist Ireland will present their campaign posters at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin this afternoon.

Chairperson Michael Nugent said it is about freedom of speech and the separation of Church and State.

Mr Nugent said: “I’m quite with people to say what they want about atheism, many religious people are quite happy for other people to say what they like about religion.

“If there is a god, the god can take care of itself. In terms of religious people, there are other laws such as the defamation laws and the laws against incitement to religious hatred, that protect people.

“But there is a big distinction between protecting people from harm and protecting ideas from criticism.”

