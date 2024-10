Babies born from October 2024 are now going to be offered the chickenpox vaccine for free.

The children will be able to receive the vaccine once they turn 12 months old following advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee.

Chickenpox is a common infection with no cure.

The HSE says it mostly affects children under 10, but you can get it at any age.

