“Baby on Board” badges are being introduced for pregnant women taking public transport.

It is hoped that the badges will see fellow passengers give up their seats to expectant mothers on busy services.

Transport for Ireland is responsible for the initiative, which will come on stream in September.

Irish Rail previously piloted the programme – its spokesperson Barry Kenny explains where the badges will be available from;

He said: “It is going directly to expecting mothers through the maternity hospitals and also through general public transport locations as well.”

Expectant mothers, be sure to collect your ‘Baby on Board’ badge from one of the locations listed at- https://t.co/sq0qXa9jvO . For more information visit- https://t.co/9ixGXaiDtJ pic.twitter.com/OFmEWR3Xob — TransportForIreland (@TFIupdates) July 30, 2018

– Digital Desk

