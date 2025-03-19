Baby socks recalled following thread issue which left child in hospital

Dunnes Stores has recalled over 1,500 five-pair packs of baby socks following a complaint made to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The complaint reported that a loose thread from one of the socks had wrapped around their baby's toe, causing it to swell.

The loose thread resulted in a hospital visit, and the child needed surgical intervention to remove the thread.

Grainne Griffin from the CCPC said Dunnes Stores has engaged constructively, and that 'consumers should dispose of the socks or return them to Dunnes Stores for a refund'.

The products, with a style number 7302430, were removed from sale in December 2024.

