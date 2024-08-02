Bank Holiday weather outlook for the South East

It's looking like the bank holiday weekend will be a bit of a mixed bag with sun, wind and rain, but the South East will not get the worst of it.

The current warm spell is expected to break down as patches of rain and drizzle will affect some parts of the country.

Today (Friday) will see rain and some heavy wind at times, with Saturday and Sunday set to be the best days.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says despite the wet conditions in parts of the country, we won't be worst affected.

Advertisement

"It will be wet on Friday for a time but the heaviest rain will be dying out as it moves across the country with the South East seeing the lowest rainfall amount.

"That rain on Friday afternoon will clear to give a nice night Friday night - so it will be nice and clear for a time during the night.

"Saturday will be the best day of the weekend. It will be fairly dry, small chance of a shower, some sunny spells in the morning and light wind.

"Sunday - the South East looks to be the best place in the country to be. It will be windy but the rainfall in the North West is very slow-moving

Advertisement

"It looks like it will be late evening or even after dark before the heavy rain reaches the region on Sunday night - but that does mean a wet start to Bank Holiday Monday," the Carlow Weather forecaster said.

So pack the raincoat, sunglasses, shorts, jumper and suncream...

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.