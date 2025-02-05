Banning phones in schools not linked to better mental health, study finds

A first-of-its-kind study suggests banning phones in schools is not linked to better grades or mental health.

But the University of Birmingham has found sleep, behaviour and exercise are worse in those looking at their devices for longer, in general - not just in the classroom.

Lead author of the study, which was carried out in the UK, Dr Victoria Goodyear, says it's clear schools are only "one part of the puzzle";

It suggests that actually we need to do more than just ban phones and reminds us that phone use is not an isolated school-based activity.

Reporting by Tara Duggan

