Play Button
News

Banning phones in schools not linked to better mental health, study finds

Banning phones in schools not linked to better mental health, study finds
Image shows a woman looking at her phone in bed
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A first-of-its-kind study suggests banning phones in schools is not linked to better grades or mental health.

But the University of Birmingham has found sleep, behaviour and exercise are worse in those looking at their devices for longer, in general - not just in the classroom.

Lead author of the study, which was carried out in the UK, Dr Victoria Goodyear, says it's clear schools are only "one part of the puzzle";

It suggests that actually we need to do more than just ban phones and reminds us that phone use is not an isolated school-based activity.

Advertisement

Reporting by Tara Duggan

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Revenue seize contraband in Dublin, the Midlands and Rosslare

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Price of a stamp to rise again

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

The Dáil resumes today following row over speaking rights

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement