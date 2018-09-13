Barnardos is asking people across the country to support their National Collection Day this Friday, September 14th.

The aim of the event is to raise awareness and funds in support of Barnardos’ work with children and families in Ireland.

Poverty affects every aspect of a child’s life, which has short and long-term consequences on their health, education outcomes and life chances.

The charity, which has over 40 project centres nationwide, provides a lifeline to children – giving them a safe space, a friendly face and proven programmes to help them escape the vicious cycle of poverty and improve their lives, no matter their circumstance.

To help, please give what you can to Barnardos collectors in your local area or donate now online here.

National Collection Day is kindly supported by Dell

Share it:













Don't Miss