Barnardos is calling on people to support their National Collection Day on Friday, September 14th.

The event, which is sponsored by Dell, is looking for volunteers to help raise funds for the charity.

Volunteers will need to available on September 14th for on-street collections and bag packing.

Each year, the charity helps brighten the futures of over 15,000 children and your time could make a huge difference to those in need.

In fact, just one hour of fundraising could raise up to €100 for the charity.

So come on – what do you have to lose? To get involved call 01-7080418 or tap this link.

