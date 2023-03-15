Baz pays tribute to Kilkenny DIY SOS hero who touched hearts across the nation

TV personality Baz Ashmawy has paid tribute to DIY SOS hero Johnny Alyward who touched hearts across the country during his appearance on the much-loved show last year.

Johnny passed away at his home in Kilkenny on Monday, March 13th following a brave battle with motor neurone disease.

From Shanbough, Rosbercon outside New Ross, Johnny was featured on the popular RTÉ programme in April 2022 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease over one year previously.

Johnny's great sense of humour and positive attitude won the hearts of the 500,000 people who tuned into the show, which saw Baz and an army of tradespeople construct a home from scratch to suit his increasing medical needs.

Commenting on his tragic passing, Baz described Johnny as a man of "dignity" with "a lust for life". Baz's lengthy and touching Instagram post can be read below.

I haven't posted in a while and I'm so sad this is the post I am putting up. I'm a little lost for words after the death of my friend Johnny Aylward after his impossible battle with motor neuron disease. I feel overwhelmed with sadness for Lynn, your poor children and all your family and friends because you leave a big void that can never be filled and that adds to the heartache. My deepest sympathies to all your family. A wonderful group of people I just instantly liked, like you. People who have become very close to me. On a personal level, I've had a lot of sad and wonderful days on DIY SOS but this is up there with the worst of them. I'm so grateful we became the friends we did. You were a hugely popular man with all the crew and volunteers. That was down to your humour, your dignity, your lust for life, your beautiful singing voice, your love for pints of Heineken and your fowl fucking mouth. I'm very bad at goodbyes Johnny so why don't I just say thanks for pestering me every time united lost. Thanks for the slagging. Thanks for the craic. Thanks for guilting me into going drinking with you by telling me I had to because you were dying. Thanks for all our chats. Thanks for being my friend. I love ya. I'll miss you and.... I'll see ya later!

A post on RIP.ie states, "Johnny, [died] peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his loving wife Lynn, with an illness borne with courage and dignity. Predeceased by his father Mikey.

"Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Lynn, mother Minnie, children Kelly, Aaron, Colin, Cian, Aaron (his partner Aoife), Dáire, and Mikey, grandson Fionn, son-in-law David, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends."

Johnny's funeral will take place tomorrow (Thursday) March 16th in Rosbercon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.