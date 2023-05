Join us on the Beat Breakfast Campout

All this week on Beat, pack your gear- we're having a sleepover!

On Friday, May 19th we're heading to Parsons Green in Tipperary, to take Sho on her FIRST-EVER camping trip & weโ€™re gonna make it a night to remember!

Itโ€™s The Beat Breakfast Campout with Mcโ€™s Outdoor Store, Waterford.

There'll be live music, your favourite personalities and weโ€™ll even have a chef to cook us up a storm!

But it's not just Niall and Sho โ€“ we need you!

If youโ€™re up for a bitta craic andย wanna join us with your mates or family at the campfire,ย send us a text with the word CAMP, followed by your name and county โ€“ weโ€™ll bring you on air and put you to the test with some camping questions!