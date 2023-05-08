Play Button
News

Join us on the Beat Breakfast Campout

Join us on the Beat Breakfast Campout
Megan O'Regan Byrne
All this week on Beat, pack your gear- we're having a sleepover!

On Friday, May 19th we're heading to Parsons Green in Tipperary, to take Sho on her FIRST-EVER camping trip & we’re gonna make it a night to remember!

It’s The Beat Breakfast Campout with Mc’s Outdoor Store, Waterford.

There'll be live music, your favourite personalities and we’ll even have a chef to cook us up a storm!

But it's not just Niall and Sho – we need you!

If you’re up for a bitta craic and wanna join us with your mates or family at the campfire, send us a text with the word CAMP, followed by your name and county – we’ll bring you on air and put you to the test with some camping questions!

More in News
