Beat’s journey for day one of the National Ploughing Championships draws to a close

18 September 2018

Brian and Julie from the Audi A1 Beat Fleet had a great day in Offaly at the National Ploughing Championships.

Day 1 of the @NPAIE is coming to an end! Such a fun day.. bring on tomorrow 👌🏽🐮 #ploughing2018 pic.twitter.com/yTCSj7oDpc — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 18, 2018

The curtain will soon close on day one of the National ploughing championships.

Michael D Higgins officially opened the event in Screggan, Co Offaly earlier.

Tractorpool karaoke, pony games and sheep dog trials were among today’s highlights at the Ploughing Championships.

17 hundred exhibitors are on site – showcasing everything from farming to fashion.

Here’s a little look around the @NPAIE ! So much to see and do here 😀 pic.twitter.com/fwUMZJTrTv — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 18, 2018

Anna Marie McHugh from the National Ploughing Championships says there’s plenty for everyone:

Businesses and organisations from the South East have spent today exhibiting at the ploughing and will be back on-site tomorrow.

These people have been telling Beat news what makes the ploughing special for them:

The attendance at this year’s event is expected to be in the region of 300,000 people – with day 2 getting underway bright and early in the morning.

Any chance of a lift? 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/7b6UXwL7c2 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) September 18, 2018

Share it:













Don't Miss