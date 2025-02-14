Being single costs over a thousand euro more a month than being in a relationship

If you're single - it could be costing you up to one thousand euro more a month than your coupled friends.

New research by Raisin Bank has found that single people pay more than couples, just to afford the same lifestyle.

The survey looked at 800 adults in Ireland and found that more than half of singletons said they would consider finances when choosing a potential partner.

Nearly nine in ten people think the Government should step in and help out.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, most people think the Central Bank should even create a special policy for single mortgage holders, as people struggle to buy homes without a second income stream.

Previously the bank found that lifestyles cost €2,307 a month for singles and €2,535 a month for couples.

This means there's a near €1400 difference.

Reporting by Alex Rowley

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.