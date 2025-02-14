Play Button
News

Being single costs over a thousand euro more a month than being in a relationship

Being single costs over a thousand euro more a month than being in a relationship
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

If you're single - it could be costing you up to one thousand euro more a month than your coupled friends.

New research by Raisin Bank has found that single people pay more than couples, just to afford the same lifestyle.

The survey looked at 800 adults in Ireland and found that more than half of singletons said they would consider finances when choosing a potential partner.

Nearly nine in ten people think the Government should step in and help out.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, most people think the Central Bank should even create a special policy for single mortgage holders, as people struggle to buy homes without a second income stream.

Previously the bank found that lifestyles cost €2,307 a month for singles and €2,535 a month for couples.

This means there's a near €1400 difference.

Reporting by Alex Rowley

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Between 4 and 5pm most popular time to buy Valentine's flowers

 By Beat News
News 2

Man found guilty of rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Dead Flower Shop opens to remember 274 women killed in Ireland since 1996

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement