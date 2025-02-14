Between 4 and 5pm most popular time to buy Valentine's flowers

Between 4 and 5 pm is the most popular time for people to buy flowers on Valentine's Day.

New research from AIB shows last Valentine's Day saw a rush of people heading to the florist just before closing time.

It also found men were more likely than women to spend money on flowers last year.

In Cork's English Market, roses, lilies and tulips have been the most popular options this year.

Additional reporting by Kellie Murphy

