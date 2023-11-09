Gardaí not looking for anyone else in relation to the discovery of couple in Clare

Gordon Deegan

Updated at 08:35

Gardaí say they are not looking for anybody else in relation to the discovery of the bodies of a married couple in Co Clare.

The remains are still at the house in Killinaboy, near Corofin on Friday morning and post-mortems are due to be carried out later.

Investigators are treating the deaths of the man and woman in their 50s as suspicious.

The State pathologist is due at the scene shortly.

It comes as the local community is feeling a sense of bewilderment and sadness at the ‘heartbreaking news’ of the discovery of two bodies at a family home in Kilnaboy on Thursday afternoon.

That is according to local man and Fianna Fáil councillor, Joe Killeen who was speaking Thursday evening hours after the alarm was raised following the discovery of the two bodies at the family home shortly after lunchtime on Thursday afternoon.

The body of a man, aged in his 50s, was found outside the property in Killinaboy two miles north of Corofin, while the body of a woman, also in her 50s, was discovered inside the house.

On Thursday evening, two gardaí and a single Garda patrol car with blue lights on was located outside the property preserving the scene on a country road one mile off the main Corofin to Kilfenora road.

External lights were on over the house windows at the front with a car parked beside the home and the quiet scene gave no indication that anything untoward had happened earlier on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.30pm on Thursday and Supt Ryan said: "At the moment, we don't know what happened and we are just waiting for a determination as to what exactly happened and we will be guided by the Technical Bureau.”

On the community reaction to the discovery, Cllr Killeen said: "There is a deep sense of bewilderment and sadness in the area at the heartbreaking news."

He added: "There is profound shock in the area that this tragedy has come to our door and to our area."

Cllr Killeen said: "The parish of Corofin and Kilnaboy is a very tight knit community with great camaraderie and great support for families and individuals and the community will come in support of the families of those who have been involved in this tragedy."

The north Clare-based Senator Martin Conway (FG) commented: "This is an unspeakable tragedy. The community is absolutely devastated and coming to terms with the enormity of what has happened and obviously our thoughts and prayers with the family at this incredibly difficult time.”

The couple are understood to have two adult children who were not at the property on Thursday afternoon.