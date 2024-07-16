Bill approved to phase out visible tax discs in cars

A bill has been approved by Cabinet today to phase out visible tax discs in cars.

A separate bill to allow gardaí to share more information with local authorities has also been agreed by Ministers.

It's hoped this will improve the lines of communication regarding road traffic incidents.

However, the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, says it will take some time before the National Vehicle and Driver File bill is passed.

Advertisement

Mr Ryan says, in time, scanning registration plates will be more efficient on the roads.

"We don't need to have a tax disc anymore. You need to have the car taxed, but the Garda Síochanna along with the bill we have already introduced, can through the registration plate already find out online in their device is it taxed or is it stolen.

"A lot of information is freely available."

By Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.