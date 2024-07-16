Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Bill approved to phase out visible tax discs in cars

Bill approved to phase out visible tax discs in cars
Eamon Ryan looking pensive, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A bill has been approved by Cabinet today to phase out visible tax discs in cars.

A separate bill to allow gardaí to share more information with local authorities has also been agreed by Ministers.

It's hoped this will improve the lines of communication regarding road traffic incidents.

However, the Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, says it will take some time before the National Vehicle and Driver File bill is passed.

Advertisement

Mr Ryan says, in time, scanning registration plates will be more efficient on the roads.

"We don't need to have a tax disc anymore. You need to have the car taxed, but the Garda Síochanna along with the bill we have already introduced, can through the registration plate already find out online in their device is it taxed or is it stolen.

"A lot of information is freely available."

By Michael Bolton

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Wexford Women’s Refuge secures almost €2 million

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

Jack Black cancels Tenacious D tour after he is ‘blindsided’ by Trump comment

 By Beat News
News 3

Carlow man who repeatedly raped and assaulted his wife over “25 years of hell” is jailed for life

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement