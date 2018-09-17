Bill for rugby rape trial exceeds £500k (€562k)

17 September 2018

The bill for the high profile Ulster rugby rape trial has topped half a million pounds (€562k).

The Telegraph says the legal bill is expected to rise even more as Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have legal bids to recover their costs.

Both men were unanimously cleared of rape charges in the case six months ago.

Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison were also unanimously acquitted of lesser charges.

The paper acquired the figures through Freedom of Information requests to the PPS and Department of Justice.

