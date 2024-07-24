Bill to be drafted to allow women to delay maternity leave if they get a serious illness.

A bill is to be drafted to allow women to delay maternity leave if they get a serious illness.

It will amend the Maternity Protection Act 1994 to allow for a pause in maternity leave in the case of a very serious physical or mental illness for a period of up to 52 weeks.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman welcomed the Government's approval for legislation, saying, "Maternity leave is such an important time for mothers and their babies, and so no one should be forced to use that time for undergoing medical treatment."

"The legislation approved today will mean that, where necessary, mothers will be able to postpone their maternity leave, focus on their treatment, and retain that precious time with their baby."

The Irish Cancer Society also welcomed the news, paying tribute to the 'Leave our Leave' campaign.

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society, says the organization "welcomes the Minister's commitment to fast-tracking the legislation".

“The Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Leave Our Leave’ campaign, led by women affected, has been highlighting the distressing impact this is having on women and their babies. Last year, Minister O’Gorman signalled he would change the law and we’re delighted that legislation is now moving forward. We also welcome the Minister’s commitment to fast tracking the legislation. It is essential it now passes through the Oireachtas as quickly as possible, so the change is made before the next general election. I’d like to thank the women and their families who have supported the campaign."

Erica Tierney, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 30 weeks pregnant and has been campaigning for change, notes that "it’s almost impossible to imagine what we’ve gone through, but I’m so relieved to know that mams like us will be able to do this."

The General Scheme is now set to be referred to the Office of the Attorney General for drafting of the Bill.

