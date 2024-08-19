Play Button
Blue supermoon visible from tonight

Dayna Kearney
A blue supermoon will light up the sky tonight and tomorrow night.

It'll be about a seventh bigger and brighter than usual.

It happens when different cycles of blue and supermoons happen to align at the same time.

It's called a 'blue' moon, not because of its colour, but because it's the second full moon inside a calendar month.

A supermoon is labeled this way because it's closer to Earth than normal - the distance can fluctuate by up to 15 percent.

Astronomy Ireland says the best time to see it will be as the sun sets and the next one isn’t forecast until 2037.

