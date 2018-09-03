Up to 50 new jobs are to be created by homecare providers Bluebird Care in the South East.

It says staff will be needed nationwide as part of a 450 job expansion over the next 12 months after they secured tenders to provide care in all nine Community Healthcare Organisations across the country.

The jobs will range from Clinical Nurse Managers to Care Assistants.

The firm has recorded a growth of 20% in its annual reports.

Managing Director of Bluebird Care, Brian MacGoey, said: “We are now inviting all interested and qualified persons to attend their nearest open day, details can be found on Bluebirdcare.ie, or to drop into your local Bluebird office.”

Here’s where positions are to be made available:

Tipperary and East Cork – 10

Kilkenny, Carlow and Waterford – 15

Wexford – 25

